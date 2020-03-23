Who is DJ D Nice? Viral party applauded by Oprah and Missy Elliott

Who is DJ D Nice, who brought the party to celebrities on Instagram?

The British public had to find new ways to entertain themselves last weekend, with their normal nightlife spots forced to close.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson enforced the closure of many spaces people go to congregate, including pubs and clubs, in a statement.

People were urged to socially distance themselves as much as they possibly can and places which would be full to the rafters on a normal weekend were closed.

That means that people needed to get creative in order to find some enjoyment of a weekend, as blowing off steam is as important - in a safe way - as ever in these testing times across the world.

DJ D Nice found a way to do exactly that on Instagram over the weekend and caught the attention of some celebrity fans in the process.

What did DJ D Nice do on Instagram?

DJ D Nice has started 'Club Quarantine'.

While the clubs remain shut, he has decided to bring the club to the people, hosting hours-long DJ sets over Instagram Live.

He has offered up more than one set for people to enjoy, but the one which got most attention was on Saturday night.

Perhaps that's not surprising as it's most likely to be when people were out partying anyway.

It was a nine-hour set and had plenty of people - famous and otherwise - tuning in to get their fix of Saturday night clubbing from the comfort of their own homes.

Which celebrities watched DJ D Nice? Oprah, Missy Elliott and more

The legendary Oprah took to Twitter to applaud DJ D Nice's quarantine party, describing it as a party of one and 100,000 at the very same time.

Missy Elliott posted a series of tweets praising the DJ for his efforts, as well as saying she was carrying a hangover from the night before!

The New Yorker report that there were some other huge names who also popped in to see what the fuss was about.

They included former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, pop stars Rihanna and Justin Timberlake, among many others.

Who is DJ D Nice? Net worth, daughter and more

DJ D Nice is a 49-year-old American DJ, born on June 19th, 1970.

He started his career in 1986 and Famous Net Worth estimate his net worth is around 2 million dollars.

His daughter, Ashli Lyric Jones was born in 1996 - from an earlier relationship - and he had another child with former wife Kelli M. Coleman.

DJ D Nice was married to actress Malinda Williams, for just over a year between 2008 and 2009, before they filed for divorce officially In February 2010, breaking up later that year.