Where to get log stakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons to craft the Bridge Construction Kit

Regardless of your reasons for purchasing the latest instalment, here you'll discover where to get log stakes so you can craft a bridge to cross rivers.

There's plenty to do in Animal Crossing New Horizons from fishing to buying Nook Miles tickets so you can fly to mysterious islands as well as visit your friend's. Not only that, but you can also decorate your island with both memes and anime images.

However, you cannot explore the full extent of your island until you get and craft certain tools. And getting log stakes to craft the Bridge Construction kit is one way to cross rivers early on.

Where to get log stakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You get log stakes from the DIY recipes section in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

So, rather than wondering where to find Log Stakes scattered around your island, you must instead craft them from the crafting section inside the Resident Services tent.

In order to craft log stakes, all you need to do is gather three pieces of wood so simply start swinging at trees with the flimsy axe.

How to craft the Bridge Construct Kit in Animal Crossing New Horizons

To craft the Bridge Construction Kit you need the following Animal Crossing New Horizons materials:

Four log stakes

Four pieces of clay

Four pieces of stone

We've already mentioned how to get log stakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons, so now all you need to know is how to get four pieces of clay and stone.

In order to get these necessary crafting materials, all you need to do is whack at stones around your island with either a flimsy axe or stone axe.

This'll result in plenty of stone and clay drops, so you should be able to build a Bridge Construction Kit sooner rather than later.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available on the Nintendo Switch.