When is The Mandalorian set? New Star Wars TV show brings that classic feel to Disney+

After months of waiting, Disney Plus and The Mandalorian are heading to the UK.

For UK fans who have waited patiently since November - and haven't taken to below-board means of watching - The Mandalorian and the new Disney+ streaming service are finally here!

This moment has been a hugely anticipated one among Star Wars fans as it's the first time a live-action Star Wars TV show has ever been produced and if reviews in the States are anything to go by, it's well worth the wait. Especially for a certain green alien who makes an appearance.

But before you get watching, there is one crucial detail that fans will need to know. When is The Mandalorian set?

The Mandalorian on Disney+

The Mandalorian, which arrived on Disney+ in the US on November 12th in 2019, tells the story of a lone bounty hunter, known only by the name of Mando.

We follow Mando as he undertakes a number of bounties simply to earn a living but things quickly ramp up when he's offered a job by a mysterious and menacing client.

The series takes Star Wars down the route of space-western and also leans into the Japanese samurai genre, well and truly taking The Mandalorian back to Star Wars' roots.

When is The Mandalorian set?

The Mandalorian is set roughly five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, in the year 9 ABY.

The galaxy is in chaos. Without the oppression of the Empire, criminal gangs run riot and any remnants of the old Empire are forced to go underground.

The Jedi and their mysterious powers have fallen back into the realms of myth and legend.

That is where this Star Wars story begins.

When to watch

For UK fans, the first two episodes of The Mandalorian are available on Disney+ at launch, at midnight on March 24th.

Following on from that, episodes 3 to 8 will release weekly on Fridays at 8am until May 1st.