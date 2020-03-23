Trigonometry: Who is Ariane Labed? Actress playing Ray in BBC Two drama

Trigonometry made its debut on BBC Two this week.

Trigonometry aired on Sunday and is described by IMDB as a 'romantic comedy drama' which centres around a cash-strapped London couple, Gemma (Thalissa Teixeira) and Kieran (Gary Carr), who welcome into their home a third-party, Ray.

As The Guardian observes, the series begins with a 'Black Swan-style synchronised swimming contest gone wrong, an interrupted bout of masturbation and an argument'.

But the actress who plays Ray told the newspaper: "The show isn’t us just going, 'Here’s a thrupple and we’ll watch them having sex together'.

"There’s no judgment here – we want the audience to just be accepting of their love and not questioning morality because it’s clearly love first."

But what do we know about the woman behind the intriguing character, Ray?

Who plays Ray in Trigonometry?

Ray is portrayed by the Athenian actress Ariane Labed, born in 1984.

According to The Guardian, Labed is also a dancer, writer and director, who began her career in dance and theatre.

She is said to have made her film debut in the critically acclaimed 2010 feature Attenberg, directed, incidentally, by Trig's, Athina Rachel Tsangari, and for which Labed won a best actress award.

Her husband is Yorgos Lanthimos, who we'll come onto below.

Ariane Labed: The Lobster, Assassin's Creed and Olla

Many will recognise Labed from her roles in The Lobster, which Lanthimos directed, and Assasin's Creed.

But she also wrote and directed the 2019 short, Olla, and has featured in The Souvenir and Black Mirror to boot.

According to The Guardian, Labed is currently filming a new series in France, where she will return to her dancing roots.

"When I read something good I can’t resist it," she said. "There are some themes that will always resonate no matter the time or place: family, relationships, desire, love."

How can you watch BBC Two's Trigonometry?

If you're in the UK and own a television, then you can catch Trigonometry live on BBC Two on Sundays, commencing at 10pm.

The first two episodes premiered at the start of this week. Missed them? Well fear not, as anyone with an internet connection can seek them out on catch-up via BBC iPlayer.

You will, however, be required to register to access any of the shows being broadcast on the site.

