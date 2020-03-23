Tottenham's deal for Lo Celso will be looked back on as remarkable business

Tottenham spent just £27.2 million to sign Giovani Lo Celso.

Views of Tottenham Hotspur's season could range from an 'unmitigated disaster' to one of 'major change and transition' depending on your viewpoint.

When all is eventually said and done, Spurs will likely have few positive takeaways from 2019/20.

The one positive which they can hang onto, is the form of midfield star Giovani Lo Celso, who has shown his quality even in different moments for the team.

Is is still remarkable that in January when Spurs sealed the deal for the Argentine, they paid just £27.2 million to do so, as BBC Sport reported.

This is a bargain in the modern market, especially when figures of more than double this were discussed in the summer.

Lo Celso is still finding his way at Spurs, and this is clearly a transitional season for him as well as the club.

But while there is pressure on £63 million man Tanguy Ndombele, Lo Celso's performances should ease it somewhat.

His strong performances have gone under the radar. After all, its easier for pundits to focus on negatives rather than positives and look at the player who isn't performing. That means Lo Celso probably isn't getting enough credit.

Lo Celso has a long term future at the club and he's just getting started. In future seasons, this year may be remembered as the one where his adventure began, and his price tag will look like even more remarkable business.