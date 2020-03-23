Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham's deal for Lo Celso will be looked back on as remarkable business

Dan Coombs
Spurs player Giovani Lo Celso in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham spent just £27.2 million to sign Giovani Lo Celso.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 01, 2020 in London,...

Views of Tottenham Hotspur's season could range from an 'unmitigated disaster' to one of 'major change and transition' depending on your viewpoint.

When all is eventually said and done, Spurs will likely have few positive takeaways from 2019/20.

The one positive which they can hang onto, is the form of midfield star Giovani Lo Celso, who has shown his quality even in different moments for the team.

 

Is is still remarkable that in January when Spurs sealed the deal for the Argentine, they paid just £27.2 million to do so, as BBC Sport reported.

This is a bargain in the modern market, especially when figures of more than double this were discussed in the summer.

Lo Celso is still finding his way at Spurs, and this is clearly a transitional season for him as well as the club.

But while there is pressure on £63 million man Tanguy Ndombele, Lo Celso's performances should ease it somewhat.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

His strong performances have gone under the radar. After all, its easier for pundits to focus on negatives rather than positives and look at the player who isn't performing. That means Lo Celso probably isn't getting enough credit.

Lo Celso has a long term future at the club and he's just getting started. In future seasons, this year may be remembered as the one where his adventure began, and his price tag will look like even more remarkable business.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham slips and falls as he takes a penalty during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 4,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch