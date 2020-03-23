Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want a striker described as ‘pest’ by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Erling Braut Haaland.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Erling Braut Haaland, and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s recent comments about the striker will be hugely encouraging for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham are interested in signing Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Juventus and Manchester United are also claimed to want to secure the services of the 19-year-old striker this summer.

The Norway international moved to Dortmund from RB Salzburg only in the January transfer window.

According to WhoScored, the talented and promising teenager has scored nine goals and provided one assist in eight Bundesliga matches, and has scored two goals in two Champions League games for Dortmund.

Before his move to Dortmund in January, the teenager scored 16 goals in the league and eight goals in the Champions League for Salzburg this season, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain seems to be big fan of the teenager, and earlier this season, he spoke highly of him.

Speaking to Norwegian publication VG in November 2019, Oxlade-Chamberlain said: “He's tough, or what?! I couldn't believe how tall he was. He is a giant.

"He is a very talented player, a goalscorer. He is a pest and a pest on top considering how big he is, but he is good with the ball too.”