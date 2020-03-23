Tottenham Hotspur interest in Lyon chief shows total commitment to Ndombele

Reported Tottenham plan shows total commitment to record signing: Our view

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in hiring Lyon head of recruitment Florian Maurice according to L’Equipe.

It is a position Tottenham need to address in their club structure, as they are still to replace Paul Mitchell, who left the club in 2016.

Maurice is an interesting option as it shows Tottenham have total faith in their own decision to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon last year.

Maurice was key in signing Ndombele from Amiens, first on loan, and then permanently before selling him last summer to Spurs in what was a club record deal for the North London club.

Ndombele has found it tough in England despite a dream start scoring on his debut.

He has been criticised in the media by both pundits and his manager.

But if Spurs had true reservations over Ndombele, they would not be weighing up a move for Maurice.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would be doubling down on his own judgement in signing off on a record move, and his views may align with the Frenchman, having both taken the same positive view of Ndombele.

In a small way it may help Ndombele too, to see Spurs bring in a former Lyon man.

Not only would it give him somebody extra to talk to, it would provide some reassurance and help him kick on and become the player Tottenham are confident he can be.