Tottenham Hotspur interest in Lyon chief shows total commitment to Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 5, 2020 in London,...
Reported Tottenham plan shows total commitment to record signing: Our view

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in hiring Lyon head of recruitment Florian Maurice according to L’Equipe.

It is a position Tottenham need to address in their club structure, as they are still to replace Paul Mitchell, who left the club in 2016.

Maurice is an interesting option as it shows Tottenham have total faith in their own decision to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon last year.

 

Maurice was key in signing Ndombele from Amiens, first on loan, and then permanently before selling him last summer to Spurs in what was a club record deal for the North London club.

Ndombele has found it tough in England despite a dream start scoring on his debut.

He has been criticised in the media by both pundits and his manager.

But if Spurs had true reservations over Ndombele, they would not be weighing up a move for Maurice.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur on the bench during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 04, 2020 in London,...

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would be doubling down on his own judgement in signing off on a record move, and his views may align with the Frenchman, having both taken the same positive view of Ndombele.

In a small way it may help Ndombele too, to see Spurs bring in a former Lyon man.

Not only would it give him somebody extra to talk to, it would provide some reassurance and help him kick on and become the player Tottenham are confident he can be.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

