Tottenham challenging Liverpool for £46m signing - report

Olly Dawes
Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is pictured during the French L1 Football match between Rennes (SRFC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on August 18, 2019, at the Roazhon Park, in...
Tottenham are reportedly still in the race for Eduardo Camavinga.

According to SPORT, Tottenham Hotspur are still in the mix for Eduardo Camavinga amid Rennes telling clubs they will be difficult to deal with.

It's claimed that Barcelona are interested in Camavinga, but so are Liverpool, Real Madrid and Tottenham ahead of a potential summer scrap for his signature.

Rennes allegedly want €50million (£46million) for the teenager, and have made it clear to clubs that they will be 'inflexible' in negotiations this summer.

 

The French side are seemingly sticking to their asking price and won't budge, knowing that they have one of Europe's most talented youngsters in world football on their books.

Camavinga, 17, burst onto the scene this season with a stunning performance against Paris Saint-Germain back in August, and he's already a France Under-21 international.

The teenager has impressed as a composed, skilful box-to-box midfield player, and he looks to have a huge future ahead of him; a future that most likely lies away from Rennes.

Tottenham may be in the market for another box-to-box midfielder after Tanguy Ndombele's disappointing first season in the Premier League, and Camavinga would be a hugely exciting addition for the coming years.

£46million is a huge price to pay for a 17-year-old though, and with some European giants in the race for his signature, Tottenham may find it difficult to land Camavinga this summer, even if their continued interest is wise.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

