Tottenham ace mocks London rival, photoshops him in Spurs shirt years after blocked move

Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon has claimed a win over Michail Antonio.

Fans are certainly struggling with no football to watch at the moment, but it hasn't been all that easy for players involved either.

The coronavirus crisis has seen football shelved until the end of April, though that target seems a little ambitious given the severity of the outbreak.

Fans will likely face a long wait for football to return, meaning many have turned to video games such as FIFA 20, eFootball PES 2020 and Football Manager to fill the void.

That goes for players too. Last week, West Ham United ace Michail Antonio offered out a challenge on Twitter, hoping somebody would play him at FIFA 20.

As West Ham were supposed to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, Spurs winger Ryan Sessegnon took to Twitter to accept the challenge, with fans tuning in to watch their battle.

Sessegnon won the game 2-0, as Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura found the net to give Tottenham a win – and the Spurs ace isn't letting Antonio forget about it.

The Spurs winger has photoshopped a picture of Antonio in a Spurs shot, poking fun at the West Ham star whilst asking if anybody has seen Antonio as he has been missing since his defeat.

The image is funny given that Antonio could have been wearing a Spurs shirt all along having been blocked from joining Tottenham as a teenager by his mother, as he admitted in 2015.

Instead, Antonio has ended up at a rival London club, and appearing in a Spurs shirt has gone from a dream to a nightmare for the West Ham man.