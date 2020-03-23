Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'Time to sell': Some Tottenham fans react after report emerges about £4m player

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur and assistant manager Joao Sacramento during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 12, 2020 in...
Eric Dier has produced a number of indifferent performances for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 12, 2020 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur supporters on Twitter feel that the time is right for Eric Dier to move on after a report emerged about the player. 

The Daily Star has claimed that Dier is yet to agree on a new deal at Spurs and is claimed that he is keen on being played as a centre-back rather than a number six. 

 

Dier has had more bad moments than good moments this season and was even hauled off by Jose Mourinho after 29 minutes during Tottenham's home Champions League clash against Olympiakos. 

The Englishmen's main struggles have come in the middle of the park where he has seemingly struggled with the pace of the game and not looked like the player that was first signed by the club.

Spurs first secured the signature of Dier when he moved to North London for £4 million from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 [BBC Sport]. 

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Dier showcased his ability to play as a centre-back, in a back three and as a right-back. But it could be argued that for both Spurs and England, it was at a defensive-midfielder where he produced his best performances. 

There was even talk that Jose Mourinho wanted him during his days at Old Trafford, but many years later, it doesn't seem as though Dier is the same player.

Whilst Spurs fans are pleased that Dier no longer wants to play in the middle of the park, they are also willing to part ways with him when the transfer window re-opens. 

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Dier reports: 

