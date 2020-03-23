'Time to sell': Some Tottenham fans react after report emerges about £4m player

Eric Dier has produced a number of indifferent performances for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Tottenham Hotspur supporters on Twitter feel that the time is right for Eric Dier to move on after a report emerged about the player.

The Daily Star has claimed that Dier is yet to agree on a new deal at Spurs and is claimed that he is keen on being played as a centre-back rather than a number six.

Dier has had more bad moments than good moments this season and was even hauled off by Jose Mourinho after 29 minutes during Tottenham's home Champions League clash against Olympiakos.

The Englishmen's main struggles have come in the middle of the park where he has seemingly struggled with the pace of the game and not looked like the player that was first signed by the club.

Spurs first secured the signature of Dier when he moved to North London for £4 million from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 [BBC Sport].

Dier showcased his ability to play as a centre-back, in a back three and as a right-back. But it could be argued that for both Spurs and England, it was at a defensive-midfielder where he produced his best performances.

There was even talk that Jose Mourinho wanted him during his days at Old Trafford, but many years later, it doesn't seem as though Dier is the same player.

Whilst Spurs fans are pleased that Dier no longer wants to play in the middle of the park, they are also willing to part ways with him when the transfer window re-opens.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Dier reports:

Time to sell — Respect don levy (@Bartholemwhosav) March 23, 2020

Sell him, he's too slow for our game — James Smith (@JamesSm79356044) March 23, 2020

It’s been real ... — Just Jason (@fadetoblack777) March 23, 2020

Nooo — Settings and Privacy (@________78____) March 23, 2020

Sell him we have Sanchez and Toby still has 2-3 years left while bring in the likes of Godfrey and Kabak and many other young defenders. He won't be missed — moussa diaby stan account (@thfcaditya) March 23, 2020

thank god not playing him as a dm. — hakim (@ao09290o) March 23, 2020

That’s good Bc he has proven time and time again he cannot play in the midfield. — Andrew White (@awhiteguy86) March 23, 2020