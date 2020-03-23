TikTok hand emoji challenge: How to do the latest viral trend

There's a new popular challenge on TikTok which you must give a try.

If someone said that there'll be a new social media app that would become more addictive than Snapchat, you would probably have laughed at them.

Well, TikTok has become one of the most popular sites (if not the most) out there which lets your imagination go crazy when it comes to creating daily trends and dance videos.

Users can share short clips on their accounts and capture their best moments with genuine and spontaneous challenges.

So, what's the latest hand emoji challenge? Here's how to do it!

Hand emoji challenge: What is it

The hand emoji challenge has been trending since the start of 2020.

In this latest trend, users challenge themselves to create emojis with their hands in a short period of time.

However, the tricky part is that they must do it while dancing to the tunes of Y2K and bbno$’s frivolous hit 'Lalala'.

The hand emoji challenge is pretty popular on TikTok with the hashtag viewed by more than 32 million people at the time of publication.

Hand emoji challenge: How to do it

To do the challenge, you need to place a series of hand emojis on your screen.

Then, you need to follow the same sequence and repeat the emojis with your hand with the 'Lalala' song on the background.

And the first line of the song is:

When I popped off, then your girl gave me just a little bit of lockjaw

Of course, it gets tricky to repeat the hand emojis as you need to do it to the beat of the song.

And to get it right you might want to practice for a bit before you create your own video.

Fans obsessed with the hand emoji song

It's safe to say that people can't get the hand emoji song out of their heads after listening to it for the millionth time.

And even celebrities and singers are obsessed with the latest TikTok trend.

For instance, Nick and Kevin Jonas recently shared their own take on the challenge.

And they almost nailed it.

View this post on Instagram Nailed it. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 13, 2020 at 2:30pm PST