Tiger King aired on Netflix last week.

It is the latest true crime docuseries to be broadcast by the streaming service which introduced us to Making a Murderer, Confessions of a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Don't **** With Cats.

And it might just be the most mental of the lot.

It centres around the Tiger King, Joe Exotic - or Joe Maldonado-Passage, or Joseph Allen Schreibvogel, to use some of his other aliases.

Exotic ran a 16-acre private zoo which housed tigers, lions, alligators, and bears - as well as tiger-lion hybrids, ligers - and where visitors could pet the first of those on the above list.

But he is currently in custody awaiting transfer to federal prison, where he is due to spend 22 years for convictions ranging from two counts of murder for hire, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records, and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

The life of his would-be victim, Carole Baskin, isn't short of drama itself, as the docuseries reveals.

And her story has raised plenty of its own questions, starting with the following...

What is Tiger King Carole Baskin's net worth?

According to The Famous Data, Baskin - founder and CEO of the Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary near Tampa, Florida, United States - is worth anywhere between $1 million and $10m, although The Metro speculates that Baskin's second husband, Jack Donald Lewis, whose fortune she inherited, was worth up to $10m on top of that.

What happened to Carole Baskin's second husband Jack Donald Lewis?

Lewis, or 'Don' as he was known to friends and family, disappeared in August 1997 and was reported missing by Baskin three days later, having had no contact with her spouse, whose van was found in the Pilot County airport car park.

With no sign of Lewis five years on, he was finally declared dead.

Don had filed a restraining order against Carole just two months before he was last seen.

How old is Carole Baskin?

According to The Fanous Data, Baskin was born on June 6, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas, United States, making her 58 years of age at the time of publication.

She wed her current husband, Harold Baskin, pictured above, in 2004 and the pair remain married.