The transfer move Tottenham Hotspur can make to help Ndombele

Dan Coombs
Tottenham Hotspur's record signing is yet to consistently impress.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has had a tough time since joining the club for £63 million last summer.

He ha struggled for fitness and shortly before the football season halted, he was called out by manager Jose Mourinho for poor performance, before Sky Sports' pundits joined in the criticism.

Ndombele needs to try and improve, of course, but Tottenham also need to try and work out what can be done to help him.

 

One way to do so should appeal to Jose Mourinho, dip into the transfer market.

Even better for Mourinho, he should go looking to sign a proven winner, a veteran, who can help Ndombele in a number of ways.

A player like Arturo Vidal of Barcelona for instance may fit the bill.

Spurs need a player who can take the pressure off Ndombele and become the leader in Tottenham's midfield, temporarily, as the Frenchman is not yet ready.

A new face in this mould would also help encourage Ndombele to get into good habits on and of the pitch.

Looking at the Tottenham squad right now, in midfield they lack veterans. It's a young midfield made up of players aged 25 and under.

That's good squad building to an extent, but just like Liverpool have a James Milner in there, setting an example, even Manchester United too with Nemanja Matic, Tottenham lack a player who can set an example to Ndombele and take the pressure off him.

It need only be a short term move, a player who could contribute for a couple of years, who would cost £20-30 million.

Considering Jose Mourinho's desire to 'win now' rather than build 5-6 years into the future, this is a move which it makes sense for Spurs to make, providing they can find the right player.

