The Pingu Coronavirus meme explained: Internet mania during UK quarantine

What is the Pingu Coronavirus meme which has taken over quarantine life?

Social distancing is being encouraged Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the past weekend saw people look for new ways to stay entertained.

On Friday, Mr Johnson released a government statement, forcing the closure of leisure hotspots such as pubs, clubs and restaurant to keep people inside wherever possible.

We have never been better prepared, from a technological perspective, for an extended period of time behind closed doors.

TV streaming services and films will help people stay entertained - offering people a chance to finally catch up on spectacles they'd not been able to find time for.

It's almost inevitable that people will spend more time on their phone than they were before, with the public turning to social media to get them through.

That means that memes were always going to help people take their mind off these unsettling times and it's no surprise that a new viral mania needs to be explained; what is the Pingu Coronavirus meme?

BORED OF TV?: 7 best quarantine bucket list ideas





What is the Pingu Coronavirus meme?

During this period of social distancing, it has not been lost on some people online that they choose to spend a lot of time alone anyway.

Many people have poked fun at their own social life being this quiet even if life was going on as usual.

But now the government have advised the whole population to distance themselves as much as possible.

There are always people who want to do the opposite of what they've been told. Sometimes something becomes more appealing just because it's the opposite of what you've been told to do.

The Pingu Coronavirus meme sums that up perfectly.

Pingu Coronavirus meme explained

Essentially, the meme hits on how appealing - or not - it now is to remain indoors.

People who might have been doing that anyway now have their curiosity piqued about going outside; it has become more appealing because it's strongly advised against.

We can't encourage people to go outside unless it's absolutely necessary - for work or food supplies - though.

There was still evidence of people heading to crowded places and beauty spots - the exact opposite of what they've been told. Social distancing is so important.

SEE ALSO: Covid 19 gives us the birthday meme

What are the best Coronavirus memes?

Pingu isn't the only star of Coronavirus memes at the moment.

Some people pointed out on Twitter that if Disney's Rapunzel can survive 18 years of isolation in the film Tangled, the UK public brave social distancing for as long as they are told to by the government.

The current situation is also impacting people online who were hoping to celebrate their birthday in either March or April with friends and family.

There will likely be more viral crazes across the internet as more and more people keep their eyes glued to their devices for light entertainment during these uncertain times.