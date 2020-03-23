The Nest: Who is Sohpie Rundle? Happy Valley actress stars in gripping BBC thriller

The Nest arrived on BBC One on March 22nd and features some top acting talent.

The BBC has always produced some excellent drama series over the years and The Nest will be hoping to include itself in the list alongside the likes of Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty and Bodyguard among others.

Something that always helps a new drama series is its cast and in The Nest, the BBC has put together an impressive group of actors.

As well as newcomer Mirren Mack, the Glasgow-based series also stars Martin Compston (Line of Duty) and Sophie Rundle.

The latter is the odd one out in the main trio as she's the only non-Scottish actress but besides that, what else is there to know about Sophie Rundle?

READ MORE: The Nest's Mirren Mack stars in just her second role

The Nest on BBC One

The first episode of The Nest released on March 22nd.

The five-part drama tells the story of a wealthy couple, Dan and Emily, who have struggled and failed to have children.

After trying every method possible, they at last turn to Kaya, an 18-year-old girl from the opposite end of the class divide, to act as a surrogate.

But are Kaya's intentions really that good-natured?

Who is Sophie Rundle?

Taking on the role of Emily in the series is 31-year-old English actress, Sophie Rundle.

Sophie Rundle stands out in the main trio as the only English cast member but that in no way detracts from her performance as a desperate and vulnerable wannabe mother.

Born in Wycombe in Buckingshire in April 1988, Sophie Rundle has long been on the path to becoming an actress.

After attending Bournemouth School for Girls in her youth, she attended the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) and in 2011 graduated to join the ranks of other notable alumni such as Sean Bean, Anthony Hopkins, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and a whole host of huge acting names.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Rundle (@sophiesophierundle) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:28am PDT

Sophie Rundle: Films and TV

Sophie Rundle made her first acting appearance in 2007's Small Town Folk but her real breakthrough came in 2012 when she appeared in The Titanic TV mini-series to commemorate 100 years since the sinking of the real Titanic.

Since then, Sophie Rundle has gone on to appear in over 20 acting roles and has appeared in some of the biggest shows on British TV in recent years.

The biggest of these roles have come in the likes of Peaky Blinders where she's played Ada Shelby in over 30 episodes as well as the Sky series Jamestown, the BBC dramas Bodyguard, Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley.

In 2015 she also appeared in the TV film An Inspector Calls alongside David Thewlis.

Meanwhile, The Nest, which stars Sophie Rundle, continues on Sunday evenings at 9pm on BBC One until the series finale arrives on April 19th.