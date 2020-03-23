'Terrific': Ibrox-linked striker praises impact of boyhood Rangers fan

Rangers have been linked with signing Lyndon Dykes.

Rangers will no doubt be eyeing potential striker signings this summer – and Livingston's Lyndon Dykes may be one name on Steven Gerrard's radar.

The Australian target man has enjoyed a superb breakout season this term, turning in a number of impressive displays at the head of the Livingston attack.

Subscribe

Dykes has racked up 12 goals and 10 assists for Livingston this season, making 22 goal contributions in his 33 appearances to make a real name for himself.

The 24-year-old signed for Livingston in January 2019 before heading back to Queen of the South on loan, and Livi's patience has really paid off this season.

Dykes only has a year left on his contract though, meaning clubs are bound to be keen, and The Scottish Sun reported back in January that Rangers were interested in him as an alternative to eventual loan signing Florian Kamberi.

Rangers will surely still have him on their wish list, and Dykes has now praised the influence of a former Rangers player having become a real success story in the Scottish Premiership.

Dykes has told The Scottish Sun that former Rangers attacker and boyhood Gers fan Stephen Dobbie was vital for him at Queen of the South, essentially teaching him how to operate as a professional footballer.

Dykes admitted that playing with Dobbie was a 'terrific' experience – and there's now a chance that Dykes can join Dobbie's boyhood club after learning so much from him.

“At Queens, Stephen Dobbie was the main striker and we had a great partnership from the get-go,” said Dykes. “We seemed to link up well and knew what each other was doing. I learned a lot from Dobbs and he took me under his wing. Even just playing beside him, watching the little movements he made, was a terrific learning experience.”

“Off the pitch he used to look after himself so well. He watches what he eats and does loads of work in the gym as well. For someone who didn’t come through that side of the professional game it was all new to me. He has played at the top level so to learn little things from a guy like him was always going to help me,” he added.