Strong claim made about Rangers and Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are trailing Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Roger Mitchell has told The Scotsman that Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have accepted that Celtic will be declared as champions.

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 67 points from 29 matches.

The Gers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 30 games.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Former SPFL chief executive Mitchell has claimed that Rangers have already accepted that Celtic will be declared champions of Scotland for the 2019-20 campaign.

Mitchel told the Scotsman: "The thing is, the leagues know this, so we are in this phase where everyone is pretending there will be a finish.

“What my friends are saying to me is that at some point Uefa or the national governments will instruct the football bodies to call an end to 2019-20. This will be done. The season will not be null and void. Promotion and relegation will be decided."

Mitchel added: "And I think Rangers have accepted it too, although they won’t actually say this. My understanding is that Scottish football has pulled together and realised this is a black swan moment, a total crisis, and that it’s time decisions were made with clear heads and not passionate hearts.”

Strong claim



It is quite a strong claim from Mitchell that Rangers have accepted that Celtic will be crowned champions.

While it is true that the domestic leagues in Europe may not start for a few more weeks at least, not every club will accept their positions in the table as things stand.

One suspects that all the domestic leagues will try their best to get the season finished.