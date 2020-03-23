Some Celtic fans astonished by what Andy Gray has said

Celtic are 13 points ahead of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Former Rangers striker Andy Gray has upset some Celtic fans it seems.

Speaking on BeIN Sport on Sunday, the legendary Scot, who spent a year with the Gers, said that the Hoops shouldn't be crowned Premiership champions if the season goes unfinished.

Scottish football is on hiatus for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Celtic have a 13-point lead over second-placed Rangers - who have a game in hand - in the Premiership table and there would've been two more Old Firm fixtures to take place.

There have been suggestions that if the season were to be cancelled then the Bhoys should be awarded the title, but Gray said that the race was 'too close' between the Glasgow rivals this season.

Here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted to his comments on Twitter:

You can sort of see what the former Sky Sports commentator means.

Celtic were overwhelming favourites to win the title but with Rangers' game-in-hand and a couple of Old Firm derbies left, it can't be considered a foregone conclusion.

It must be noted that the Ibrox side have struggled in a big way domestically in 2020, dropping 13 points in league games.

Without the suspension, Neil Lennon's side might well have extended their 13-point lead by now, but we'll never know.