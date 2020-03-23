Quick links

Some Celtic fans astonished by what Andy Gray has said

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic are 13 points ahead of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Barclays Premier League, Portsmouth v Manchester City, Fratton Park, Sky TV presenter Andy Gray

Former Rangers striker Andy Gray has upset some Celtic fans it seems.

Speaking on BeIN Sport on Sunday, the legendary Scot, who spent a year with the Gers, said that the Hoops shouldn't be crowned Premiership champions if the season goes unfinished.

Scottish football is on hiatus for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Celtic have a 13-point lead over second-placed Rangers - who have a game in hand - in the Premiership table and there would've been two more Old Firm fixtures to take place.

 

There have been suggestions that if the season were to be cancelled then the Bhoys should be awarded the title, but Gray said that the race was 'too close' between the Glasgow rivals this season.

Here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted to his comments on Twitter:

You can sort of see what the former Sky Sports commentator means.

Celtic were overwhelming favourites to win the title but with Rangers' game-in-hand and a couple of Old Firm derbies left, it can't be considered a foregone conclusion.

It must be noted that the Ibrox side have struggled in a big way domestically in 2020, dropping 13 points in league games.

Without the suspension, Neil Lennon's side might well have extended their 13-point lead by now, but we'll never know.

Andy Gray, former international footballer and broadcaster, in action during the Pro Am prior to the start of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club on January 21, 2014 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

