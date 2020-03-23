Report: Roma well short of Arsenal's demands for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The Armenian joined AS Roma on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal at the start of the season.

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport, AS Roma have started negotiations with Arsenal for the sale of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the summer.

The Armenian is highly unlikely to have a future at Arsenal after a failed spell in the Premier League with the Gunners and, formerly, Manchester United.

Mkhitaryan has struggled with injuries for Roma this term but he has been very impressive when he has played. The former Borussia Dortmund man has six goals and three assists to his name in just eight starts in Serie A.

His performances have convinced Roma's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi of his quality and he has allegedly contacted Arsenal with an initial offer for the Armenian.

The report claims that Roma's first bid is £13.9 million plus £1.8 million in add-ons. Petrachi is willing to go as high £18.5 million for Mkhitaryan but that still falls short of what Arsenal are demanding.

The Gunners value their attacker at £22.2 million, which could prove to be too expensive for the Italians if they fail to make it into the Champions League next season.

With football unlikely to restart any time soon, players' valuations could go up or down by the time that the summer transfer window opens.

If the report is to be believed, Arsenal will make at least £18.5 million for Mkhitaryan, which is good value considering his performances were far from impressive in North London.