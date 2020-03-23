Quick links

Report: Roma well short of Arsenal's demands for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Shamanth Jayaram
(L-R) Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 31, 2019 in St Albans, England.
The Armenian joined AS Roma on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal at the start of the season.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan of AS Roma during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between KAA Gent v AS Roma at Ghelamco Arena on February 27, 2020 in Gent, Belgium

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport, AS Roma have started negotiations with Arsenal for the sale of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the summer. 

The Armenian is highly unlikely to have a future at Arsenal after a failed spell in the Premier League with the Gunners and, formerly, Manchester United. 

 

Mkhitaryan has struggled with injuries for Roma this term but he has been very impressive when he has played. The former Borussia Dortmund man has six goals and three assists to his name in just eight starts in Serie A. 

His performances have convinced Roma's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi of his quality and he has allegedly contacted Arsenal with an initial offer for the Armenian. 

The report claims that Roma's first bid is £13.9 million plus £1.8 million in add-ons. Petrachi is willing to go as high £18.5 million for Mkhitaryan but that still falls short of what Arsenal are demanding. 

Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium on May 6, 2018 in London, England.

The Gunners value their attacker at £22.2 million, which could prove to be too expensive for the Italians if they fail to make it into the Champions League next season. 

With football unlikely to restart any time soon, players' valuations could go up or down by the time that the summer transfer window opens. 

If the report is to be believed, Arsenal will make at least £18.5 million for Mkhitaryan, which is good value considering his performances were far from impressive in North London.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on February 10, 2018 in London, England.

