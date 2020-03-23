Quick links

Leeds United-linked Robin Koch reportedly eyed by Napoli

Eddie Gray (l), Angus Kinnear and Victor Orta of Leeds United look on from the direcors box during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at Bet365 Stadium on...
The Freiburg centre-back was one of over 8000 players watched by Leeds United's Director of Football Victor Orta.

Robin Koch of Germany runs with the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Germany and Belarus at Borussia-Park on November 16, 2019 in Moenchengladbach, Germany.

Victor Orta explained to Yorkshire Evening Post that he had access to over 8000 reports about footballers across the globe including Freiburg's highly rated centre-half Robin Koch.

The 23-year-old is one of the most exciting defenders in the Bundesliga and has been linked with a whole host of clubs. Koch was on Benfica's radar last summer with Freiburg willing to start negotiations at £15 million. (A Bola)

That price could well come down this summer, with Koch's contract expiring at the end of next season. Leeds, who are very confident of promotion to the Premier League, could have had a chance to sign the German international but that seems unlikely now. 

 

Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli have admitted defeat in holding on to Kalidou Koulibaly and are on the lookout for a replacement. Calcio Mercato have now claimed that Koch is on the club's wish list and a move is on the cards for the summer. 

The report claims that Napoli are hoping to wrap the deal up for under £9.2 million but it won't be a surprise if they are prepared to pay a little more than that. 

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli during training on January 24, 2020 in Naples, Italy.

Koulibaly is one of the best defenders in the world at the moment and his sale will generate a huge sum. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed to AS that he rejected a bid of €100 million (£92.5m) from a Premier League club for the defender. 

It would have been interesting to see how Koch would have fared under Bielsa but, with a club as big as Napoli seemingly in the race for him, Leeds' hopes of signing the defender are as good as over. 

