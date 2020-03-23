Our view: Arsenal should beat Liverpool to sign Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are said to be interested in the Uruguayan defender.

According to a report from Passione Inter, Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez is on Jurgen Klopp's wish list for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Uruguayan has had a torrid season due to injuries, missing 16 games in all competitions already. Gimenez has started just 15 times this term but, when he is fit, he is one of the best defenders in the league.

Liverpool don't necessarily need a new centre-half with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and young Sepp van den Berg all doing well under Klopp.

One Premier League side who do need a new centre-half is Arsenal. The Gunners have looked a lot better at the back under Mikel Arteta but they still are in need of a top-quality defender.

Gimenez is up there with the best in the world. The Uruguayan formed one of the most solid partnerships at the back with Diego Godin for both club and country over the years and, if there is a chance that he would be available in the summer, Arsenal should be all over it.

Diego Simeone's side were heavily linked with Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette last summer (Le10 Sport) and a deal for the Frenchman could still be on the cards.

All Atleti's current set of forwards have gone down in value this season (Transfermarkt). Lacazette has recently been overlooked in favour of Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal and the Frenchman could well consider his future in the summer.

If Edu and Raul Sanllehi can get Gimenez over to the Emirates, either independently or as a part of a deal that sees Lacazette move the other way, it would be a phenomenal piece of business that could help Arteta have a solid back line in his first full season in charge.