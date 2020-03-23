The self-isolating UK public has more time on its hands now, so what's on your quarantine bucket list?

The British public is being urged to self-isolate as much as they possibly can during the current health crisis.

Many modern households could hardly be better stocked to deal with an extended period behind closed doors, with games consoles, social media and television streaming services all at people's fingertips.

It might be time to get into that box set that you never got around to watching, or spend hours playing a game which you'd not get enough time to really stick your teeth into ordinarily.

But there are also others who will want to try and use this enforced period of downtime more productively, not wanting to waste the days and days which will be spent indoors.

That might be the case for many people across the UK, who will want something to show for their time behind closed doors.

That appears to have led to a 'quarantine bucket list' being drawn up by some people; so we've put together our seven best quarantine bucket list ideas.

Read more books

For many people, the only chance they get to read ordinarily is during their commute to work.

That can be awkward too, on a crowded train, stealing ten minutes here and there when you can get a seat.

Even then, reading in bits and pieces can make it a bit harder to really get your teeth into a good book.

Now, with many more people spending a greater amount of time at home, there's the chance to get stuck into a book.

Many people may have a book on the side that they've been meaning to pick up but haven't found the time - now's the chance.





Pick up a musical instrument

Many people may have played a musical instrument when they were younger.

But as you get older, life gets in the way, the time to practice becomes less and less and those skills just melt away.

It can be hard to pinch the time to play during hectic lifestyles, but now's the time to get back into it.

So long as it doesn't disturb the neighbours too much, it's a great chance to have a play around on the guitar, piano or whichever lost art it is.





Write something

If you're not already spending too much time in front of your laptop every day, you could write something.

Maybe it's that book idea you've been sitting on but never found the time to knuckle down and make strides on.

It could also be a diary to chronicle your thoughts during these testing times, or maybe a poem.

The act of committing pen to paper has been lost in many cases and it might be time to bring it back in the current climate.





Learn a language

Apps like DuoLingo can help people learn a second language if they've got the time.

It can be easy to put that on the back burner when life is hectic, but there's now the opportunity to set more time aside to do it.

Perhaps you learned French or Spanish when you were younger but it's faded from your mind through lack of use.

If you'd ever resolved to expand your horizons by learning another tongue, now's the time.

Meditate or practice yoga

This is an uncertain time for many people, and we could all use some peace of mind.

It may not work for everyone but it could be worth trying out yoga or meditation at home to relax.

There will be videos online for you to learn from, even if you're an absolute beginner.

Houses may be more crowded than usual with people working from home, so getting that period to yourself on a daily basis could be invaluable.





Have a clearout

It might not be the most appealing job in the world but decluttering can feel very good when it's done.

Whether it's the wardrobe, or storage spaces, many people could do with a good clearout.

Especially if you're in the house for much of the day now, making it tidier and less cluttered could be good for your mind.





Take up baking

The Great British Bake Off has led to an increase in home bakers in recent years.

Anyone can start but a lot of the skill comes from trial and error - which people often don't have time for.

Now you do - and a delicious cake or batch of biscuits is only going to raise spirits during a difficult period.

It can be great fun for the family as well - people of all ages can get involved.