'It's a shame': Rio Ferdinand has changed his mind about Liverpool

Liverpool are two wins away from winning the Premier League title.

Rio Ferdinand has changed his mind about Liverpool winning the Premier League title and he has now stated on his personal Instagram account that the current campaign should be 'voided'.

On Friday, Ferdinand had initially stated that 'the league should be finished' even though he doesn't want Liverpool to win the title, but with the global health pandemic taking another turn for the worst, he now wants the season 'voided'.

In recent days, Boris Johnson has ordered the closure of schools, restaurants, pubs and gyms to name a few, and there could be the potential of a lockdown on the country in order to get control of the virus.

Given all that, Ferdinand has changed his mind about finishing the campaign and Liverpool winning the title, as he stated that it would be a 'shame' on clubs like the Reds - This is what Ferdinand first said on Friday:

"I think the league should be finished if they can, but I think it's all down to what the state of play is with this virus," Ferdinand told his Instagram followers. "The virus has to be at the forefront of everyone, at the moment.

"If they can finish the season then I think they should do it. And I am saying that as someone who doesn't want Liverpool to win the league. But I think you have to be fair and try to finish the league. A lot of people put a lot into this season but it's going to be difficult because we have been in a place where we have never been before."

Now, on Monday afternoon, he believes the finishing off the current season won't help the current situation everyone finds themselves in.

"Imagine if Liverpool were to win the league, which they would," Ferdinand stated. "Do you think all the fans after all the 30 odd years of hurt, they are going to sit at home and say 'well done, guys, a cup of tea, let's go. Cheers, onto the next season'.

"They'd be out. I'd want to go out. And not everyone is sensible in situations like that and people will be going out to celebrate and go crazy because that's what football does. It brings out those emotions and people sometimes act out of character.

"Just void the whole season. It's a shame because a lot of effort has gone into it. A lot of time. People have invested a lot. Emotionally. Physically. Financially, I understand that. But, it's bigger than that. That's my view."

The season should only be restarted when it is safe to do so for everyone involved and if that's beyond August then so be it.

Those who believe that this current campaign should be voided are also in agreement that a new season should be started when safe to do so.

Well, whenever they believe it is safe to start that new season then that's when this current one should finish.