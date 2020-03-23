Rio Ferdinand says £34m Liverpool man is 'right now' better than Real Madrid star

Mo Salah joined Liverpool from Serie A side Roma in 2017.

Rio Ferdinand has stated on his personal Instagram account that Liverpool forward Mo Salah is 'right now' better than Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.

During a question and answer session on his Instagram story, Ferdinand shared how Hazard can 'beat anyone' one v one, but he still picked Liverpool's right-sided speedster as the better player.

Last season, Hazard was outstanding in the Premier League, as he then made his long-awaited move to Spain, but it hasn't worked out for him in Madrid.

Bearing all of that that in mind and what Salah has done at Anfield this term, it isn't a surprise that Ferdinand picked the Egyptian winger.

"Salah or Hazard? Right now Salah, but I love Hazard," Ferdinand told his Instagram followers. "Hazard. One v One, he can beat anyone. He hasn't had a good time of it since he's been at Madrid, though."

Salah was at Chelsea when Hazard was at the club, but the now thriving Liverpool man found life difficult at Stamford Bridge and didn't last long before he was sold.

In 2017, three years after joining Chelsea, it was Jurgen Klopp who opted to take a chance on him as the Merseyside club paid £34 million for his services [BBC Sport].

It has been one of the best transfer decisions made and perhaps showed that what could have been had he been able to hit form at Chelsea because both he and Hazard would be a force to be reckoned with on the wings.