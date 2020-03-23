Quick links

Rio Ferdinand responds when asked if Spurs should get Pochettino back

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino was replaced by Jose Mourinho in November.

Rio Ferdinand has said on an Instagram question and answer session that Mauricio Pochettino should never go back to Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino left Spurs to be replaced by Jose Mourinho back in November, but whether Tottenham have progressed since his departure is very much up for debate.

Spurs started the season slowly under Pochettino’s guidance and their form over the whole of 2019 was concerning.

 

But Mourinho has struggled to solve some of the pre-existing issues at Tottenham since he took over.

Tottenham’s defence has still leaked goals, while they have been hampered in attack due to injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

There have now been suggestions from some supporters that Tottenham should try and bring Pochettino back.

But Ferdinand disagrees with those comments. “No - that’s gone, that’s gone," he said, when asked if Spurs should look at getting the Argentine boss back. 

Pochettino is still out of work since leaving Tottenham, but he has been linked with a whole host of jobs over the past few months.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

