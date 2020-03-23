Rio Ferdinand lauds Arsenal youngster & claims he's gong to be a 'major' player

Gabriel Martinelli has been a great find for Arsenal this season.

Rio Ferdinand has lauded Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli on his personal Instagram account and claimed that he is going to be a 'major player' in years to come.

The former Premier League centre-back has shared how Martinelli, 18, plays beyond his years, as he praised him for the qualities he has shown on the pitch this season.

Martinelli netted a brilliant goal at Chelsea earlier on in the campaign when he ran from his own half, kept his composure and then slotted home in a cool fashion.

Ferdinand touched upon that goal he scored at Stamford Bridge, as he named him as one of the best U21 players to watch out for on his personal Instagram story.

"I watched him against Bournemouth away man, Jesus," Ferdinand told his Instagram followers. "The way this boy played man. I watched him against Chelsea.

"He is a proper player. I think he is going to be a major player in world football in the years to come. 18-years-old doing what he's doing. The goal against Chelsea alone.

"His awareness of the way he plays. The way he moves on the pitch. The way that he's intelligent to receive the ball. The positions he takes up. He comes inside at the right times to allow Saka to have space to run on the outside. He asks the opposing fullbacks questions. Are you going to come inside with me? Or go with Saka? It's mad. He's a mature player for such a young kid."

Last summer, Martinelli was Arsenal's first signing of the summer when he made the switch to the English Premier League from his home country of Brazil as an unknown figure.

Not many knew what he would bring to the table, and understandably, the thought process would have been that his first season in England would be a settling in period for him.

But he has hardly needed that and has been a seriously good find by the club, and along with Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah, he has been a shining light on what has been a bleak season for the North London club.