Quick links

Aston Villa

Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Reported Everton and Wolves target described by Kenny Dalglish as ‘influential’

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sir Kenny Dalglish legend of Liverpool in front of the now named Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the clubs linked with Aston Villa’s John McGinn.

John McGinn of Aston Villa uns from John Fleck of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Aston Villa at Bramall Lane on December 14, 2019 in...

John McGinn is a player in demand, with Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly interested in the Aston Villa star, and Sir Kenny Dalglish’s previous comments on the Scotland international will be of interest to the Goodison Park and the Molineux Stadium faithful.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton, Wolves and Leicester City are interested in signing McGinn from Premier League rivals Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has had injury issues this season, but when he has played, the midfielder has been superb for Dean Smith’s side.

 

The Scotland international midfielder has scored three goals and provided two assists in 16 Premier League games for the Villans so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, McGinn made 42 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for the Villans, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

New signing John McGinn of Aston Villa poses for a picture at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on August 08, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland legend Dalglish is a huge fan of McGinn, and rates the former St. Mirren and Hibernian star highly.

Dalglish wrote in The Sunday Post (page 11, December 1, 2019): “John McGinn, meanwhile, just improves with every game I see him in the EPL. He has become an influential figure for Aston Villa."

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sir Kenny Dalglish legend of Liverpool in front of the now named Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch