Reported Everton and Wolves target described by Kenny Dalglish as ‘influential’

Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the clubs linked with Aston Villa’s John McGinn.

John McGinn is a player in demand, with Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly interested in the Aston Villa star, and Sir Kenny Dalglish’s previous comments on the Scotland international will be of interest to the Goodison Park and the Molineux Stadium faithful.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton, Wolves and Leicester City are interested in signing McGinn from Premier League rivals Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has had injury issues this season, but when he has played, the midfielder has been superb for Dean Smith’s side.

The Scotland international midfielder has scored three goals and provided two assists in 16 Premier League games for the Villans so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, McGinn made 42 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for the Villans, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland legend Dalglish is a huge fan of McGinn, and rates the former St. Mirren and Hibernian star highly.

Dalglish wrote in The Sunday Post (page 11, December 1, 2019): “John McGinn, meanwhile, just improves with every game I see him in the EPL. He has become an influential figure for Aston Villa."