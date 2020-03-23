Report: West Ham face battle to keep £50m ace with London rivals keen

West Ham United’s Declan Rice has been linked with Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

The Hammers midfielder has been an ever present this season.

Rice has made 29 Premier League starts. He has averaged an impressive three tackles and 2.1 interceptions per league game (Whoscored).

West Ham’s struggles this season aren’t reflective of Rice’s ability.

Many feel the 21-year-old is a level above West Ham’s standing in the Premier League table.

Manager David Moyes, meanwhile, recently told the Guardian how Rice could be sold to help build a team – similar to Wayne Rooney at Everton at the beginning of his career.

Rice is valued at around the £50 million mark by West Ham (Independent).

London rivals Chelsea will know all about his capabilities and manager Frank Lampard appears keen on building a youthful side at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Fikayo Tomori pushing through while Goal claim Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell is also a summer target.

Rice is close friends with Mason Mount and the two players lined up for England last September in the 4-0 victory over Bulgaria.

West Ham certainly won’t want to lose their top player but with Champions League football potentially behind them, Chelsea would pose a difficult proposition to ignore.