Report suggests Spurs have another problem in attempts to reunite winger with Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with winger Jeremie Boga.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga – but it seems that they won't be able to land him easily.

Calciomercato claimed earlier this month that Tottenham have joined the race for Boga, after the Ivorian hit eight goals and two assists in 24 Serie A appearances this season.

The 23-year-old is now fulfilling the potential he showed back at Chelsea, and it's no great surprise to hear that Jose Mourinho now wants a reunion at Tottenham.

TalkSPORT quoted Mourinho in 2014 as saying that he saw Boga as 'the future' of Chelsea, whilst Boga himself hailed Mourinho too, telling Goal in 2018 that Mourinho was 'very good' with him and gave him lots of confidence.

However, Tottenham face a battle to sign Boga, and not just because Chelsea have a buy-back clause meaning they can lure the winger back to Stamford Bridge.

Spanish newspaper SPORT now claim that Barcelona not only want Boga, but have an agreement in place with Sassuolo where they have priority on any Sassuolo players.

That makes this a complex situation. Chelsea have lead priority thanks to their buy-back clause, but Barcelona's deal means they're basically next in line if Chelsea don't activate their clause.

Tottenham would therefore sit third in the pecking order for Boga, and would be left relying on two other clubs passing on the chance to sign him.

That may not be ideal for Tottenham, but with no clear indication on when the summer transfer window will begin, there is at least time for twists and turns yet.