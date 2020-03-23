Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Spurs now likely to make move for PL striker Redknapp really wants them to sign

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea celebrates after he scores a goal to make it 4-0 during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2020 in London,...

Tottenham Hotspur are now ‘likely’ to make a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in the summer, according to Football London.

Tottenham have been linked with Giroud for some time, with his contract at Chelsea seemingly set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new striker, as their lack of options beyond Harry Kane has been exposed this term.

Kane’s injury has left Tottenham badly short of options to lead the line, especially since Heung-Min Son has been sidelined too.

 

It seems that Giroud has stayed on Mourinho’s wishlist, and a move across London is now a real possibility.

Tottenham are apparently ‘likely’ to pounce, as they eye up the Chelsea striker.

And if the transfer did go through it is one that former boss Harry Redknapp has backed.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea at full time of the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

“Olivier Giroud is a top player, World Cup winner, so he would be a good signing for Tottenham,” the former Spurs boss said to TalkSPORT when the Lilywhites were last linked.

Giroud has actually forced his way back into Chelsea’s team of late, but question marks still remain over his future.

And if he was brought to Tottenham he could provide some valuable cover for Kane for next season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch