Report: Spurs now likely to make move for PL striker Redknapp really wants them to sign

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.

Tottenham Hotspur are now ‘likely’ to make a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in the summer, according to Football London.

Tottenham have been linked with Giroud for some time, with his contract at Chelsea seemingly set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new striker, as their lack of options beyond Harry Kane has been exposed this term.

Kane’s injury has left Tottenham badly short of options to lead the line, especially since Heung-Min Son has been sidelined too.

It seems that Giroud has stayed on Mourinho’s wishlist, and a move across London is now a real possibility.

Tottenham are apparently ‘likely’ to pounce, as they eye up the Chelsea striker.

And if the transfer did go through it is one that former boss Harry Redknapp has backed.

“Olivier Giroud is a top player, World Cup winner, so he would be a good signing for Tottenham,” the former Spurs boss said to TalkSPORT when the Lilywhites were last linked.

Giroud has actually forced his way back into Chelsea’s team of late, but question marks still remain over his future.

And if he was brought to Tottenham he could provide some valuable cover for Kane for next season.