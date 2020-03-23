Quick links

Report shares Dejphon Chansiri's demand to Sheffield Wednesday stars during Championship suspension

28th October 2017, Hillsborough, Sheffield, England; EFL Championship football, Sheffield Wednesday versus Barnsley; Dejphon Chansiri Sheffield Wednesday owner attends todays derby
Sheffield Wednesday are not scheduled to play again for around six weeks.

The Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is putting the Owls' players through extra training, according to The Sun on Sunday (March 22, page 68).

Sheffield Wednesday are without a game until May 2 at the very earliest, after the English Football League postponed all of its fixtures in light of the ongoing global health crisis.

But The Sun on Sunday reports that the Owls have stepped up their work in the meantime.

It adds that Chansiri was already reviewing the club's post-Christmas slump, from third to 15th, before the upheaval, and decided that his players 'needed to practice more'.

 

Some are said to be staying away from the club's Middlewood Road training ground after showing signs of the illness, with the bulk being put through their paces.

Yorkshire Live reports, however, that the EFL 'last week sent a message to all clubs recommending that they cease training activities as a group'.

And the Sheffield Wednesday forward, Fernando Forestieri, has been uploading clips of his private sessions to Instagram this week.

Fernando Forestieri of Sheffield Wednesday during the FA Cup Fifth Road match between Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City at Hillsborough, Sheffield on Wednesday 4th March 2020.

His teammate, the goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, suggested to BBC Radio Cumbria on Friday that he had not been reporting to the club for training, although it is understood that he has been banished from the main group anyway.

Chansiri last week had charges of misconduct against him dropped by the EFL.

