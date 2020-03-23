Report: Moyes already planning for exciting £20m ace to play for West Ham next season

West Ham United reportedly have plans for Grady Diangana.

According to the Daily Star, West Ham United boss David Moyes wants to add Grady Diangana to his squad rather than sell him this summer.

It's claimed that Moyes already has plans to bring Diangana into the West Ham side next season, and also wants Josh Cullen in the squad too.

Moyes wants to bring a real British core to his West Ham side, and incorporating Diangana into that side seems like the sensible move after a superb season.

West Ham saw Diangana break through last season, but sent him on loan to West Bromwich Albion in order to play regular first-team football under ex-Hammers boss Slaven Bilic.

The 21-year-old has responded brilliantly, notching five goals and five assists in 21 appearances for West Brom, but he hasn't been able to play since January due to injury.

Diangana has looked far too good for the Championship at times this season, showcasing nonchalant skill alongside improving end product.

The next logical step is for Diagnana to have another crack at West Ham, and pairing him with Jarrod Bowen could give Moyes an exciting double act out wide.

The Birmingham Mail noted that West Ham would want around £20million for Diangana, and it instead seems like he will be kept at the London Stadium.