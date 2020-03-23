Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Klopp thinks Liverpool player with no PL starts will have big impact next season

John Verrall
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...
Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino has struggled to make much of an impact at Anfield since signing.

Takumi Minamino of Liverpool reacts during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

According to the London Evening Standard, Liverpool expect Takumi Minamino to make a big impact at Anfield next season.

Minamino was brought to Liverpool in January, but his initial impact on Merseyside has been minimal.

The 25-year-old attacker has still not started a Premier League game for the Reds since he arrived, but there are high hopes for the future.

 

The Standard suggests that Klopp still has faith that Minamino can come good at Liverpool, and there is a feeling that he could take next season by storm.

Minamino is still searching for his first goal or assist at Liverpool, with the attacker clearly adjusting to the step up in quality since his move from RB Salzburg.

Takumi Minamino of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England.

The Reds haven’t got too much wrong in the transfer window of late, so the hope is that Minamino can be a success story in time too.

If Minamino does start making an impact at Premier League level it would be a major boost to Liverpool, as he could make them even more of a threat.

While playing in Austria, Minamino was a hugely dangerous player, with his skill and work-rate catching the eye catching the eye of Reds' scouts. 

