Report: Fears growing that West Ham will sell Moyes favourite

West Ham United boss David Moyes has handed Declan Rice very high praise during his time in charge.

West Ham United fears are growing that they may have to sell Declan Rice at the end of the season, according to the Daily Star.

Rice has been a key player under David Moyes so far, with the West Ham boss clearly a big fan of the England international.

The 21-year-old has been a permanent starter in West Ham’s midfield.

And Moyes praised Rice in the Guardian just last month, as he was so impressed by the youngster’s form.

“In my mind he is arguably the best holding midfield player in the country and the best thing about Declan is he will get better,” Moyes said.

“Declan is carrying a lot of the team at the moment and he’s the one who will carry on from Mark Noble when it comes to an end for him."

Rice’s form at West Ham unfortunately has not gone unnoticed by rival clubs, with his value beginning to soar.

With so many sides now admiring the Hammers’ midfielder it seems that a move away from the London Stadium is becoming a real possibility.

The Star claim that worries are growing that Rice could depart in the summer, which would leave West Ham really needing to strengthen in midfield.

West Ham have already looked short of options in the centre of the pitch this term, so losing their best midfielder would be a huge blow.

If West Ham are to keep Rice they are set to have to stay in the Premier League, which is no guarantee as things stand.

West Ham are currently sat in 16th place in the top flight standings, which leaves them sitting above the drop zone just on goal difference.