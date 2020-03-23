Quick links

Report claims Moyes has made decision about Leeds United target's future at West Ham

Olly Dawes
David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Leeds United have been linked with West Ham United's Josh Cullen.

Josh Cullen of Charlton Athletic controls the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Charlton Athletic at Bet365 Stadium on February 08, 2020 in Stoke on Trent,...

Leeds United's hopes of signing West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen may be over after new reports emerged about his future.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Leeds were in the race to sign Cullen, alongside Bournemouth, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion.

Cullen, 23, has been out on loan at Charlton Athletic this season, notching one goal and one assist whilst impressing as a box-to-box midfielder.

 

The Irishman returns to West Ham this summer, and whilst his future has been up in the air, it seems that David Moyes has plans for him.

The Daily Star claim that Moyes wants to use Cullen in his first-team squad next season, seemingly ruling out the possibility of him being sold on to Leeds or anybody else this summer.

Mark Noble is approaching 33, Declan Rice's future is unclear, Jack Wilshere's injury problems have continued and Carlos Sanchez looks set to leave, meaning giving Cullen a chance is a smart move.

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Cullen has only made nine first-team appearances for the Hammers so far, but Moyes appears to have seen enough in him to keep him at the London Stadium.

That means Leeds may have to look elsewhere for a new midfielder this summer, barring any major changes to Moyes' plans at West Ham.

Geneva , Switzerland - 14 October 2019; Josh Cullen during a Republic of Ireland training session at Stade de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

