Report claims Moyes has made decision about Leeds United target's future at West Ham

Leeds United's hopes of signing West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen may be over after new reports emerged about his future.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Leeds were in the race to sign Cullen, alongside Bournemouth, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion.

Cullen, 23, has been out on loan at Charlton Athletic this season, notching one goal and one assist whilst impressing as a box-to-box midfielder.

The Irishman returns to West Ham this summer, and whilst his future has been up in the air, it seems that David Moyes has plans for him.

The Daily Star claim that Moyes wants to use Cullen in his first-team squad next season, seemingly ruling out the possibility of him being sold on to Leeds or anybody else this summer.

Mark Noble is approaching 33, Declan Rice's future is unclear, Jack Wilshere's injury problems have continued and Carlos Sanchez looks set to leave, meaning giving Cullen a chance is a smart move.

Cullen has only made nine first-team appearances for the Hammers so far, but Moyes appears to have seen enough in him to keep him at the London Stadium.

That means Leeds may have to look elsewhere for a new midfielder this summer, barring any major changes to Moyes' plans at West Ham.