Report bizarrely claims Tottenham want 41-goal striker they targeted under Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur have been bizarrely linked with Erling Braut Haaland.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham Hotspur still want to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland after his form in Germany.

It's claimed that Juventus and Manchester United want Haaland, and Spurs have joined them in continuing to keep tabs on the Norwegian.

Haaland only joined Dortmund in January, but has already smashed 12 goals in 11 games, having racked up 29 goals in 27 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg; his record of 41 goals in 38 games this season is ridiculous.

Spurs wanted to sign Haaland under Mauricio Pochettino back in October according to the Daily Star, but there's surely no chance Tottenham can actually sign Haaland now.

A move to a truly powerhouse club like Juventus or Real Madrid would make sense as the next step up from Dortmund, whereas Tottenham aren't quite on the same level.

The only way a move could happen is if Harry Kane leaves the club, and that's both in terms of the money needed to sign Haaland and his role in the team.

Spurs can't justify having both Haaland and Kane in their squad unless they suddenly start playing two up front, and they could only realistically afford him if Kane was to move on for a nine-figure fee.

It just doesn't seem likely, and whilst it's understandable that Tottenham may want to keep tabs on his progress having wanted him earlier this season, Spurs have surely missed the boat now.