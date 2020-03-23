Report: £47m ace wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal snubs offer elsewhere

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

According to Diario Sport, reported Liverpool and Arsenal target Thomas Partey has snubbed a new contract offer from Atletico Madrid.

The holding midfielder has been a key player for Diego Simeone’s side.

He has made 35 appearances this season, including a starting spot in the recent Champions League victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

His performances have attracted both Arsenal and Liverpool to his situation.

The Telegraph claim the Gunners are keen, while Cadena Sur add that the Reds have already been in contact with Atleti over a potential move.

Partey, meanwhile, is willing to listen to offers from the Premier League (AS).

It doesn’t bode well for Atleti as they fear losing the Ghana international. Sport claims their latest contract offer in January went without a response.

The 26-year-old has a £47 million release clause at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Liverpool may be looking to add another midfielder this summer as competition for the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

The Reds duo missed key games over the last six weeks through injury, prompting in an exit from both the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will identify a new midfielder as a top priority this summer. A lack of Champions League football, however, could be a stumbling block in any potential deal for Partey.