Report: £30m star blocked from travelling for transfer talks amid claims he'll join Everton

Everton have been strongly linked with Lille defender Gabriel.

According to L'Equipe, as relayed by Daily Mercato, Lille defender Gabriel has been blocked from visiting interested clubs due to the coronavirus crisis.

It's claimed that Gabriel was supposed to go and visit clubs ahead of a potential summer move, with Lille seemingly acknowledging that he will go.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak means that Gabriel has been blocked from travelling to clubs, meaning any plans will now have to be put on the back burner.

Lille have allegedly received offers between €27million (£25million) and €32million (£30million), with three bids believed to be on the table.

Gabriel, 22, has starred for Lille this season, becoming one of French football's top defenders – and his ability as a left-footed centre back is hugely appealing to clubs seeking balance at the back.

The main club linked with Gabriel has been Everton, with The Mirror claiming that Carlo Ancelotti is all set to make the Brazilian his first summer signing.

Everton may well have been one of the clubs that Gabriel was planning to travel to – possibly even more of a surprise if they weren't – but they'll now have to wait.