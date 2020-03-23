Quick links

Report: £20m star could take wage cut to quit Liverpool

The long-serving Liverpool defender is linked with another move away.

Dejan Lovren may reportedly consider a wage cut to leave Liverpool in the summer, according to a report from Italy.

The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent weeks.

Tottenham and Arsenal are among those linked but the North London clubs might have a new rival in the form of Lazio.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rome-based club are interested and their pursuit could become 'much more concrete' in the coming weeks.

 

The report adds that Lovren is earning £4.6 million a year in salary with Liverpool and that Lazio wouldn't be committed to paying him more than £2.7 million.

Gazzetta suggests that the 30-year-old wouldn't readily take such a reduction in wages, but that the promise of a long-term contract with those personal terms could lure him to the Italian capital nevertheless.

Lovren was slammed for his performance in the Reds' 3-0 defeat by Watford last month, which ended the hopes of Jurgen Klopp's side enjoying an unbeaten season.

The Anfield club remain top of the Premier League with a 25-point cushion over second-placed Manchester City.

The former Southampton star joined Liverpool for £20 million in 2014.

