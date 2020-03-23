Report: £12m star in close to signing four-year Crystal Palace contract

Both Jeffrey Schlupp and Crystal Palace are said to want a deal.

The Crystal Palace winger Jeffrey Schlupp is in talks with the club and close to committing to a new contract, according to The Sun on Sunday (March 22, page 68).

It is claimed that both Schlupp and Palace are keen to reach an agreement.

And a four-year deal could be in store for the German-born Ghanaian.

When does Jeffrey Schlupp's Crystal Palace contract expire?

Crystal Palace are reported to have paid Leicester City £12 million for Schlupp in January 2017 and he has little more than a year to run on his existing contract.

Schlupp only recently returned from a hip injury which restricted him to just 14 appearances this season.

The 27-year-old has scored or made 15 goals in 94 games for Palace.

Failure to tie down Schlupp would leave Crystal Palace vulnerable to losing him for free at the end of next term and could lead to a cut-price summer sale.

Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke and Vicente Guaita are among the other Eagles players out of contract next summer.