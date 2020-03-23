PSG ace Herrera compares Thomas Tuchel to Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Ander Herrera remembers his time under Leeds boss Bielsa uniquely.





Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has worked with a number of high profile managers during his career so far.

He's presently playing for Thomas Tuchel at PSG, and he regards him highly.

In an interview reported by Football365 France, Herrera praised Tuchel and compared his style with Louis van Gaal, who he played for at Manchester United, along with Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Herrera also mentioned Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, who he learned under at Athletic Bilbao, noting how the Argentine's approach is very different to Tuchel's.

He did not make comment whether one was good and the other was bad, merely comparing the differences.

Herrera said: "Broadly speaking, he [Tuchel] reminds me of Van Gaal. He likes football organised by position.

"He has nothing to do with Marcelo Bielsa, for example, a coach who also promotes attacking play, but who is looking for football in continuous movement, where you have to break the lines, go get the ball yourself."

Bielsa is famed for his unique tactical approach and it is no surprise that Herrera has not had a coach like him in style since, he really is a one-off.

The Leeds boss was in line for one of his biggest achievements in football before this hiatus, with the Whites top of the Championship with nine games to go.