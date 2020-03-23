Quick links

PSG ace Herrera compares Thomas Tuchel to Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Ander Herrera remembers his time under Leeds boss Bielsa uniquely.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has worked with a number of high profile managers during his career so far.

He's presently playing for Thomas Tuchel at PSG, and he regards him highly.

In an interview reported by Football365 France, Herrera praised Tuchel and compared his style with Louis van Gaal, who he played for at Manchester United, along with Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

 

Herrera also mentioned Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, who he learned under at Athletic Bilbao, noting how the Argentine's approach is very different to Tuchel's.

He did not make comment whether one was good and the other was bad, merely comparing the differences.

Herrera said: "Broadly speaking, he [Tuchel] reminds me of Van Gaal. He likes football organised by position.

"He has nothing to do with Marcelo Bielsa, for example, a coach who also promotes attacking play, but who is looking for football in continuous movement, where you have to break the lines, go get the ball yourself."

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa arrives at Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 7, 2020 in Leeds,...

Bielsa is famed for his unique tactical approach and it is no surprise that Herrera has not had a coach like him in style since, he really is a one-off.

The Leeds boss was in line for one of his biggest achievements in football before this hiatus, with the Whites top of the Championship with nine games to go.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

