‘Please come’, ‘Jurgen gave him a name’: Some Arsenal fans react to midfielder rumour

Arsenal are among the clubs linked with Philippe Coutinho.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Philippe Coutinho.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United are also claimed to be interested in securing the services of the 27-year-old attacking midfielder.

It has been reported that the four Premier League clubs want to sign the Brazil international - who can also operate as a winger - on a loan deal only.

 

Coutinho was on the books of Liverpool from January 2013 until January 2018, and was superb during his time at the Reds.

Much was expected of the former Inter Milan man when he moved to Barcelona, but the attacker has failed to make a huge impact at Camp Nou and is on loan at German giants Bayern Munich at the moment.

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation linking Coutinho with a move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2020.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

