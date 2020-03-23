‘Please come’, ‘Jurgen gave him a name’: Some Arsenal fans react to midfielder rumour

Arsenal are among the clubs linked with Philippe Coutinho.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Philippe Coutinho.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United are also claimed to be interested in securing the services of the 27-year-old attacking midfielder.

It has been reported that the four Premier League clubs want to sign the Brazil international - who can also operate as a winger - on a loan deal only.

Coutinho was on the books of Liverpool from January 2013 until January 2018, and was superb during his time at the Reds.

Much was expected of the former Inter Milan man when he moved to Barcelona, but the attacker has failed to make a huge impact at Camp Nou and is on loan at German giants Bayern Munich at the moment.

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on speculation linking Coutinho with a move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2020.

Below are some of the best comments:

Never even rated him at Liverpool. Shoots too much and doesn’t really offer much else ‍♂️ — Will Horncastle (@willhorncastle) March 22, 2020

We need a 10, he's a top class 10 and he's available. No brainer — Atoyebi King Kennyx (@KingKennyx20) March 22, 2020

No he’s not as good as Bukayo Saka — ✨ (@afcissa) March 22, 2020

Yes without a doubt, please come. — jp (@jp96249953) March 22, 2020

Imagine, he was "offered" to Arsenal on loan and we turned it down. How stupid can we get — Tierney Tackle (@ScottishBloodKT) March 22, 2020

Would be a great replacement for Ozil. Don't want him playing on the wings — Shabameyang (@BruvaMouzone) March 22, 2020

Business — lumala nicholas (@lumala_nicholas) March 22, 2020

Sure... Only if we failed to buy Messi. — Thera (@TheraYugnat) March 22, 2020

He was never anything more than a finesse shot merchant. Jurgen gave him a name — Mohsen (@mumohsn) March 22, 2020

He's not getting any younger too. — AFCBrightone (@Bitcoinbrighto5) March 22, 2020

he is still good for PL — Rushikesh (@RushiCule) March 22, 2020

Coutinho is finished — Ayush (@FinkyPloyd) March 22, 2020