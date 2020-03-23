Quick links

PL star claims he supported Celtic growing up, but now he likes Rangers

Trent Alexander-Arnold trains during an England training session at St Georges Park on March 20, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.
Neil Lennon's Celtic side are currently 13 points clear of Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on November 24,...

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has said that he grew up supporting Celtic, but now likes Rangers a lot more because of Steven Gerrard.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Alexander-Arnold revealed that he was a big Celtic supporter as a boy.

However, the Liverpool right-back now prefers Rangers, as Gerrard is in charge at Ibrox.

“Growing up I was Celtic, but now, because of the connection [Steven Gerrard managing Rangers], I’m probably neutral up there now,” he said.

 

Switching allegiances is unlikely to endear Alexander-Arnold to Celtic fans too much.

However, there may now be question over whether Celtic or Rangers could tempt Alexander-Arnold north of the border towards the latter stages of his career.

Alexander-Arnold is currently vital to Liverpool’s plans and is regarded as one of the very best right-backs in world football.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool shoots during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 07, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The England international has chipped in with two goals and 12 assists in the Premier League so far this season.

In Scotland, meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold’s boyhood club, Celtic, are currently 13 points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership standings.

