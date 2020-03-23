PL star claims he supported Celtic growing up, but now he likes Rangers

Neil Lennon's Celtic side are currently 13 points clear of Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has said that he grew up supporting Celtic, but now likes Rangers a lot more because of Steven Gerrard.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Alexander-Arnold revealed that he was a big Celtic supporter as a boy.

However, the Liverpool right-back now prefers Rangers, as Gerrard is in charge at Ibrox.

“Growing up I was Celtic, but now, because of the connection [Steven Gerrard managing Rangers], I’m probably neutral up there now,” he said.

Switching allegiances is unlikely to endear Alexander-Arnold to Celtic fans too much.

However, there may now be question over whether Celtic or Rangers could tempt Alexander-Arnold north of the border towards the latter stages of his career.

Alexander-Arnold is currently vital to Liverpool’s plans and is regarded as one of the very best right-backs in world football.

The England international has chipped in with two goals and 12 assists in the Premier League so far this season.

In Scotland, meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold’s boyhood club, Celtic, are currently 13 points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership standings.