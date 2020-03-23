Quick links

'People are saying': Osman shares what he's heard about Arteta's work at Arsenal so far

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has helped to improve his side considerably since taking charge.

Mikel Arteta the manager

Leon Osman has praised Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in the Scotsman, suggesting he has only heard good things about his managerial techniques so far.

Osman used to play with Arteta at Everton, and even when he was a player, the Spaniard always looked as if he would head into management.

Osman claims that Arteta was always very knowledgeable on the training ground, and he says the feedback he has heard from his time at Arsenal so far has been very positive.

“He was ahead of his time, he was a student of the game and I always felt he would go into management because he sees the game in a good way, he’s tactically very good and became captain with his leadership quality,” Osman said.

 

“To see him with Pep Guardiola (at Manchester City) the education he will have got in that stint as assistant manager will have improved him. People are saying nothing but good things about his first decisions and what he’s done.”

Arteta has sparked a definite improvement at Arsenal since he has taken charge in terms of performances and results.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal have been very difficult to beat in 2020 to date, with Arteta helping to improve their defence considerably.

The Gunners look better structured now than they did under Unai Emery, with their players clearly working harder to press opposition sides.

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table, just five points behind the top five.

