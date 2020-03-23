Quick links

'Next to Virgil omg': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing who Klopp wants now

Liverpool fans hold scarves prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool are reportedly keen on Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez.

Jose Maria Gimenez of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final second leg match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal FC at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on May 3, 2018 in...

Liverpool should still win their first ever Premier League title this season, despite the coronavirus outbreak suspending the season until at least the end of April.

The Reds may be worrying about the prospect of the season being voided and their title taken away from them, but fans have to try and focus on something else – such as thinking about the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are already being linked with a host of potential signings, and a new centre back appears to be a possibility for Jurgen Klopp whenever the transfer window opens.

 

Marca claim that Liverpool have three players on their radar, with Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano believed to be wanted, as is Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez.

Gimenez, 25, has played just 16 times for Atletico this season, and only came on as a late substitute in Atletico's win over Liverpool at Anfield earlier this month.

The Uruguayan has been a regular under Diego Simeone for many years though, and has proven himself as a gritty, uncompromising centre back who is superb in the air despite being just 6ft 1in tall.

Jose Gimenez of Atletico Madrid and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during extra time of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at...

Gimenez could form a solid partnership with Virgil van Dijk in the Liverpool defence, and some Liverpool fans on Twitter think that the prospect of them playing together 'should be illegal' because they'll be so good.

Some are really excited, urging the club to pick Gimenez ahead of Bastoni and Upamecano, branding him a 'serious defender' and 'absolute monster'.

