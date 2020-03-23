'Michael Edwards masterclass': Some Liverpool fans buzzing over transfer update

Liverpool are said to be considering bringing in Timo Werner, with Jurgen Klopp keen to upgrade his side's attacking options.

Liverpool fans are praising Michael Edwards, as their summer transfer plan becomes clear.

According to a report in the Daily Express, Liverpool are hoping to fund a move for Timo Werner with the sales of Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson.

Grujic and Wilson have both spent this season on loan away from Liverpool, but the Reds believe that the pair could fetch close to £60 million.

That sort of fee could help them buy Werner, who is one of Jurgen Klopp’s top targets, from RB Leipzig.

And Liverpool fans appear to think that Edwards’ plan could be a great business for them.

Michael Edwards is a god — Jacob Elkins (@JacobBElkins) March 22, 2020

lmao, Michael Edwards masterclass again suuiiuu — not curtis jønes (@cxsper___) March 22, 2020

Only Michael Edwards will be able to turn Wilson and Grujic into Timo Werner — Antonio (@9AntonioC9) March 22, 2020

If we can get 18-20 million for lovren aswell, it will be class — Lewis Imrie (@LewisImrie5) March 23, 2020

Imagine Curtis Jones take his position. — Arnold Gifford (@ArnieGifford) March 22, 2020

If Werner was to arrive at Liverpool the German international would make the Reds even more of a dangerous attacking force.

Werner has been one of the most prolific scorers in European football this term, and his arrival at Anfield would be an extremely exciting prospect.