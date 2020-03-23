Quick links

'Man I am livid': Some Arsenal fans react angrily to comments made by well-known figure

Amir Mir
Fans make their way to the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Unai Emery was sacked by Arsenal in December.

Unai Emery manager of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Emirates Stadium on November 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans on Twitter are angry after Unai Emery seemingly aimed a dig at the club after he shared his comments on Aaron Ramsey's departure from the club. 

Ramsey left Arsenal during the summer of 2019 when he moved to Serie A and signed for Juventus on a free transfer. 

Emery claimed that the decision for Ramsey to leave was made by 'the club' and Ramsey himself, as he told Italian outlet TuttoJuve.

 

But what has riled the Arsenal faithful is that Emery stated that Ramsey 'decided to join a big club', comments which haven't sat well with their fans.

Despite Arsenal's struggles over the years, they are still a big name in the game and there is a reason why Emery joined them in the first place. 

At the end of the day, form is temporary and class is permanent! 

Unai Emery the Head Coach of Arsenal chats to Aaron Ramsey during the Arsenal Training Session at London Colney on October 30, 2018 in St Albans, England.

But since he was sacked by the club in December, the Arsenal faithful feel he hasn't stopped talking about the club, and that in a negative light.

Arsenal fans backed Emery at the start and were looking forward to what could happen this season, but it turned sour pretty quickly and he was sacked before Christmas. 

Nonetheless, here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to Emery's comments: 

