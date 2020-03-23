'Man I am livid': Some Arsenal fans react angrily to comments made by well-known figure

Unai Emery was sacked by Arsenal in December.

Arsenal fans on Twitter are angry after Unai Emery seemingly aimed a dig at the club after he shared his comments on Aaron Ramsey's departure from the club.

Ramsey left Arsenal during the summer of 2019 when he moved to Serie A and signed for Juventus on a free transfer.

Emery claimed that the decision for Ramsey to leave was made by 'the club' and Ramsey himself, as he told Italian outlet TuttoJuve.

But what has riled the Arsenal faithful is that Emery stated that Ramsey 'decided to join a big club', comments which haven't sat well with their fans.

Despite Arsenal's struggles over the years, they are still a big name in the game and there is a reason why Emery joined them in the first place.

At the end of the day, form is temporary and class is permanent!

But since he was sacked by the club in December, the Arsenal faithful feel he hasn't stopped talking about the club, and that in a negative light.

Arsenal fans backed Emery at the start and were looking forward to what could happen this season, but it turned sour pretty quickly and he was sacked before Christmas.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to Emery's comments:

Emery’s license has to be revoked .. — Korso Na Gyimi (@KorSoNagyimi) March 21, 2020

Ramsey didn’t want to go. Emery felt Nzonzi was the ultimate box to box midfielder we need. He mismanaged Ramsey and Ramsey didn’t felt reassured from their little pep talk that’s why he took the high road — (@PhoenixDigitalX) March 21, 2020

I don't like Unai and I don't like the fact that he still makes comments about our club — Yenze Luwaga Mubezi (@MubeziLuwaga) March 21, 2020

lol this guy — Artenal (@AFC_Aman) March 21, 2020

He is now insulting Arsenal. — Auwal A Ajiya (@AAAjiya) March 21, 2020

The more this guy talks the more it shows he was not a good fit, just didn’t get Arsenal and this is why we didn’t get him, square peg, round hole. Wenger, ultimate professional and a credit to that clown. Thank goodness we have Arteta in now. — Russell Brewster (@Russ_TheWolfman) March 21, 2020

This man just can't take Arsenal from his lips... — Eve (@Eveebere10) March 21, 2020

@UnaiEmery_ is a big disappointment. You put us in his rot mad you still have the guts to talk about the club like this. Man, I'm livid. — Never say Never (@AdemolaWalcott) March 21, 2020