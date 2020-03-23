Liverpool's decision over Aubameyang in 2018 gives clear indication over latest plan

Liverpool are one of the clubs linked with signing Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Auabmeyang.

The Gunners star has an expiring contract and an uncertain future, with 90min.com claiming the Reds are interested.

While Aubameyang is a very talented player and reliable and prolific goalscorer, it is very unlikely he will be signing for Liverpool.

The biggest indicator of this is his age. Aubameyang is 30 and turns 31 in June.

Liverpool have made it a policy of theirs to sign young, up and coming players under Jurgen Klopp, aside from their emergency move for Estonian defender Ragnar Klavan, who was 30 at the time.

Klavan signed for just £4 million, which is very different to the £30-40 million upwards it could cost the Reds to sign Aubameyang.

Perhaps an even bigger reason why Liverpool are unlikely to deal for Aubameyang is because they rejected the chance to do so two years ago.

In January 2018, it seemed much more logical for the Reds to sign the Gabon forward.

He wanted a move to England and had scored past Liverpool for Dortmund in a previous Europa League tie, impressing Jurgen Klopp.



Klopp had the inside track on Aubameyang from his Dortmund connections, and still chose to look the other way. He was not interested.

There is nothing to think Klopp would change his mind now, especially with Aubameyang two years older and looking for a big pay day.

Aubameyang is more prolific than Roberto Firmino, and Liverpool would be more dangerous with him in their team.

But this is still a non-starter. It's just hard to see Liverpool signing off on it.