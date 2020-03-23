Quick links

Liverpool's decision over Aubameyang in 2018 gives clear indication over latest plan

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal shoots under pressure from Joel Matip of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019
Liverpool are one of the clubs linked with signing Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Auabmeyang.

Liverpool are one of the clubs linked with a move for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners star has an expiring contract and an uncertain future, with 90min.com claiming the Reds are interested.

While Aubameyang is a very talented player and reliable and prolific goalscorer, it is very unlikely he will be signing for Liverpool.

 

The biggest indicator of this is his age. Aubameyang is 30 and turns 31 in June.

Liverpool have made it a policy of theirs to sign young, up and coming players under Jurgen Klopp, aside from their emergency move for Estonian defender Ragnar Klavan, who was 30 at the time.

Klavan signed for just £4 million, which is very different to the £30-40 million upwards it could cost the Reds to sign Aubameyang.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on December 29, 2018 in Liverpool

Perhaps an even bigger reason why Liverpool are unlikely to deal for Aubameyang is because they rejected the chance to do so two years ago.

In January 2018, it seemed much more logical for the Reds to sign the Gabon forward.

He wanted a move to England and had scored past Liverpool for Dortmund in a previous Europa League tie, impressing Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp had the inside track on Aubameyang from his Dortmund connections, and still chose to look the other way. He was not interested.

There is nothing to think Klopp would change his mind now, especially with Aubameyang two years older and looking for a big pay day.

Aubameyang is more prolific than Roberto Firmino, and Liverpool would be more dangerous with him in their team.

But this is still a non-starter. It's just hard to see Liverpool signing off on it.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) looks on during the 2019

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

