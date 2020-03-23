Liverpool star Alisson explains his new quarantine routine

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has shed light his current regime.

The Brazilian told his Instagram followers, reported by TMW, that he has no physical contact with his teammates.

Amid the quarantine amid the ongoing global health threat, Alisson has explained there are only two Liverpool staff members he has regular contact with.

The Champions League winner said: "I have no contact with my team-mates and the only ones I relate to are our physiotherapist and goalkeeping coach.

"We try to talk remotely, staying more than a metre away.

"Of course we take all the recommended precautions. I go out of the house, I go to the training centre, I finish treatment, I go home and I stay there.

"We just have to do this."

Alisson's message is worth sharing because the message needs to get across for everybody to be responsible and avoid needless trips out.

Liverpool are still trying to ensure their players maintain fitness and have the mental support they need during this difficult time.

Alisson will no doubt be missing the usual social interaction with his teammates as much as playing, but this is only a temporary measure, for as long as it is required.