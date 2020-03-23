Quick links

Leicester reportedly seek £80m fee for player interested in move to London club

Tom Thorogood
Ben Chilwell of Leicester during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park on November 3, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell has been linked with Chelsea.

Ben Chilwell of England applauds the fans after his sides 7-0 victory against Montengegro during the UEFA European Championship Group A Qualifying match between England and Montenegro at...

According to Goal, Leicester City will seek a fee of around £80 million for defender Ben Chilwell who is wanted by Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Blues are said to have made Chilwell a top priority this summer.

The Leicester left-back has been in superb form this season, scoring twice and posting three assists in 23 Premier League appearances.

Goal claim Chilwell is aware of Chelsea’s interest and is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.

Leicester, however, value their player highly and will command a fee similar to Harry Maguire who left the Foxes for Manchester United for £80 million last summer.

Chelsea are said to be confident they can convince Chilwell to join, but Leicester’s asking price may pose a problem for the Blues.

 

The 23-year-old broke through in the 2017/18 campaign. He made 36 Premier League starts last season, and manager Brendan Rodgers has taken his game to another level.

Leicester are financially secure and on course for a Champions League spot.

Players such as Chilwell, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are future England international regulars who will command huge fees when the time is right.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have options at left-back in Emerson and Marcos Alonso.

Goal, however, add that manager Frank Lampard is keen on another left-back which could see one of Emerson or Alonso sold to make way.

Ben Chilwell of Leicester in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth at The King Power Stadium on March 30, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

