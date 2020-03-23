Leicester reportedly seek £80m fee for player interested in move to London club

Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell has been linked with Chelsea.

According to Goal, Leicester City will seek a fee of around £80 million for defender Ben Chilwell who is wanted by Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Blues are said to have made Chilwell a top priority this summer.

The Leicester left-back has been in superb form this season, scoring twice and posting three assists in 23 Premier League appearances.

Goal claim Chilwell is aware of Chelsea’s interest and is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.

Leicester, however, value their player highly and will command a fee similar to Harry Maguire who left the Foxes for Manchester United for £80 million last summer.

Chelsea are said to be confident they can convince Chilwell to join, but Leicester’s asking price may pose a problem for the Blues.

The 23-year-old broke through in the 2017/18 campaign. He made 36 Premier League starts last season, and manager Brendan Rodgers has taken his game to another level.

Leicester are financially secure and on course for a Champions League spot.

Players such as Chilwell, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are future England international regulars who will command huge fees when the time is right.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have options at left-back in Emerson and Marcos Alonso.

Goal, however, add that manager Frank Lampard is keen on another left-back which could see one of Emerson or Alonso sold to make way.